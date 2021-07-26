Sports Desk: Lobo safety Jerrick Reed II named to Jim Thorpe Award watch list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Lobo senior safety Jerrick Reed II is one of 40 college football players named to the Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list. The watch list field will be narrowed to 10 to 15 semifinalists in October, and three finalists in November. Reed II led the Mountain West in interceptions last season with four which was also nationally ranked eighth.

The talented Lobo thrives on being a leader for his team. “Having the young guys and other guys on the team look to you as their leader, that guy that is supposed to be the defensive playmaker, it makes me like no I can’t mess up,” said Reed II. “I can’t make any mistakes. I have to do everything right because they are watching me, you know. That’s why I love having eyes on me because it makes me a better player.”

The Lobos home opener is against Houston Baptist on September 2.

In other sports news, the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma officially announced they would seek membership in the SEC after their media rights deal with the Big 12 expires in 2025. Meanwhile, Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson let it be known that his league is looking at what is going on and is ready to act should a possibility arise that would benefit the Mountain West.

Jaslene Ramirez of Santa Fe is the Little League softball regional home run champion. The 12-year-old Ramirez won the title at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington over the weekend. “It was very unbelievable,” said Ramirez. “I was very surprised. It was shocking really. I mean it wasn’t so difficult. I thought it was not super hard, but it wasn’t the easiest. It was a little pressure.”

Ramirez has advanced to the finals of the home run derby which will be held at the Little League World Series next month.

West Mesa Little League softball is representing New Mexico at the Southwest Regional in Waco, Texas this week. It was a tough start for the 11 and 12-year-old players. Oklahoma beat them 15-0 in three innings. The game was cut short due to the mercy rule. The regional is double elimination. New Mexico will get a chance to try and stay alive when they face Louisiana Tuesday afternoon.

Albuquerque Isotopes slugger Taylor Motter continues to swing a hot bat. Motter has 11 home runs this month which are tied for second in Minor League Baseball.