ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following the change at offensive coordinator for the UNM football team, Lobo quarterbacks spoke about Heath Ridenour taking over. They built a relationship with their position coach, and believe he can provide a spark to the offense moving forward.

“It’s going to be advantageous for our offense,” Miles Kendrick said. “I think we got a lot of players that speed that they can use on the outside and we have a lot of guys to take the speed off the top of the defense and give us a chance to stretch them a little bit, like you said, horizontally and vertically and get some guys out of the box and free up the box a little bit so we can run between the tackles a little bit easier as well.”

“Ever since I came out here we’ve connected and we had a good friendship the entire time and he’s a great coach and it’s fun to be around him, which is always great to have,” Justin Holaday said. “He’s a great coach on the other side too.”

In other news, the La Cueva volleyball team is off to a 15-0 start to the season. The Bears have not lost a game since September of 2021, and the defending state champions are primed to make another run in the postseason.

“We kind of developed a tradition here with the girls and the mentality of winning,” coach Archibeque said. “The girls don’t like losing, so they’re going to do whatever they can to make sure that they get that win. They’ll work hard and they’ve just got that great volleyball sense.”