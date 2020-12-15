Sports Desk: Lobo quarterback Isaiah Chavez named Mountain West Player of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isaiah Chavez must know what it’s like to live life like a movie. “To be honest, It’s like a dream come true for me,” said Chavez. The fifth string University of New Mexico quarterback is talking about what has transpired since his first start. Chavez led the Lobos to a 49-39 victory.

His performance helped him to snag Mountain West Player of the Week honors. “It still hasn’t processed in my mind, but it’s crazy,” said Chavez. It’s a crazy ride. I’ll tell you that much.” Chavez was leading Rio Rancho High School last year, playing in the Class 6A championship game. He never thought he would see the field in his first year in college. Not only did Chavez see the field but he was 14 of 18 against the Bulldogs with 196 passing yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to that game Chavez came in for an injured Connor Genal and led the Lobos to a victory over the Wyoming Cowboys. Being a local kid who helped to lead the Lobos to a pair of season-ending victories has made Chavez the talk of the town in Albuquerque. Despite the attention, he remains grounded. “I’ve never got ahead of myself,” said Chavez. “I always know there is someone better than me. There’s always someone who is going to try and take my spot, no matter what it is, in my job, on the roster. I just know that training with silence is always better than training with noise.”

In addition to picking up a league honor this week, Chavez is also on the Manning Award Stars of the Week list. Chavez, who played without a scholarship this season, may have done enough to change that situation. Because of injuries at the position, Chavez finished the season as the Lobos starter. The question is will he be that next season? “I’m going to prepare like I’m QB one, even if I’m QB five again,” said Chavez.

The Lobo men’s basketball team will try to improve to 2-0 Tuesday. The Lobos are playing Our Lady of the Lakes at Rice University at 5 p.m.

The season remains on pause for the New Mexico State men’s basketball team after a pair of COVID-19 tests came back positive a little over a week ago. “We’re going through testing again now to hopefully get back here on the court in a few days,” said Head Coach Chris Jans. The Aggies canceled three games after COVID-19 tests came back positive.

New Mexico United has signed talented forward Ilija Ilic. New Mexico has wanted Ilic since the team franchise started. Ilic comes with experience, having won a pair of titles in the USL Championship.

