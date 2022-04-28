ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The NFL draft begins on Thursday and a Lobo football player is hoping to hear his name called. Joey Noble is coming off the most successful season of his career, but he might have to make the switch from defensive line to linebacker to see his pro dreams come true.

“I don’t think there will be too much change really,” he said. “It’s something I’ve been doing, just working the edge so I’ll be comfortable. I’ve been waiting for this. It’s just once in a lifetime opportunity. So, just ready for the experience and like I said, just soak it all in, just be myself, have fun.”

Meanwhile, the Isotopes hosted a matinee game on Thursday. It was a successful day at the plate, for the most part, during the 13-2 win. However, something strange happened during the first inning. DJ Peterson was called out during strikes due to a pace of play violation, and an Isotopes coach was ejected for bad mouthing the umpire. The coach was Rockies legend and new Isotopes assistant Todd Helton.

In other news, Albuquerque native Christian Nava made his first start for New Mexico United last week. He spent the 2021 season with the United academy team, and his new success has inspired some of the younger players.

“When they came in yesterday, there was an energy,” said academy coach Sanford. “I think that there’s excitement when they see that kind of thing, obviously they’re still tight with Christian and friends with him. So, I think for them that’s a motivator. The ones that are close still have a ways to go, and they need to keep improving, but at least they can see that Zach is serious when he talks about the potential there.”