Sports Desk: Lobo men’s, women’s basketball to practice in West Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball teams are relocating to West Texas to practice. UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez said the teams will practice away from home on a week to week basis.

The Lobos are not able to practice in New Mexico due to the state health order. Nunez said the Lobo men’s team will practice in Lubbock, Texas. Nunez did not give a location in Lubbock because the school is still working to finalize the contract for the deal. The Lobo women’s basketball team is headed to Amarillo, Texas. They will practice at West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas. Nunez said UNM is doing everything they can to minimize cost.

The school considers the home away from home to be money well spent as it will help them play games and share in Mountain West television contract money as well as possible NCAA tournament revenue. “To have that revenue come in our department, it’s imperative,” said Nunez. “Especially when I can’t sell seats and I can’t park cars and have events and everything else. Right now, these are the only means able for us to be able to do so.” The Lobos leave for Texas Friday.

New Mexico State men’s basketball relocated to the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix Tuesday. The next big project for Aggies coach Chris Jans is making a schedule. “That’s probably in the top tier of things that we are concerned about right now, is trying to pair up with other teams,” said Jans. “To go through all these struggles and you get all of this support to get to where we are at and not have any games and not have any games to play, it would be a bitter pill to swallow.”

The Mountain West announced a pair of cancellations for football Wednesday. Thursday’s Utah State at Wyoming game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Utah State program. The game has been declared a no contest. The UNLV at Colorado State game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. UNLV is unable to travel due to positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting contact tracing within its football program.

Cleveland high football star Trey Ortega is headed to the University of San Diego. Ortega, who has played all of the fields, had over 16 hundred all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns for the Storm last season. He will play defensive back at USD. “San Diego, you know, was everything I was looking for in a school, from an elite football program to high academics, to amazing location,” said Ortega. “Most important [sic], what really sealed the deal for me was the great coaching staff.”

Local Sports News