Sports Desk: Lobo men’s golf slips, freshman Amat moves up at NCAA Regional

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a strong first round at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional, the University of New Mexico men’s golf team took a slide downward in round two. The Lobos started the day tied for third and ended tied for sixth place with the University of San Diego.

“We played sloppy with the exception of Bastien,” said Lobos Head Coach Glen Millican. The Lobos as a team is five-under-par and tied for sixth with the University of San Diego. Mountain West Freshman of the Year Bastien Amat moved up seven spots on the individual leaderboard after a bogey-free round of six-under 66. That impressive round helped the Lobos cause as a team and put Amat in a position to possibly win the individual championship.

At 8 under par, Amat is tied for second, only one stroke off the lead. “It’s really rewarding of my hard work and I’m excited for tomorrow to happen to see what I can do and see if I can maybe grab even the win,” said Amat. “I’m just trying to play the same game every day.”

Spencer Tibbits of Oregon State is the leader. Tibbets also shot a 66 and is nine under par for the tournament. As a team, Oregon State also owns a five-shot lead over second-place Texas Tech. The final round at UNM Championship Golf Course is Wednesday. The top five teams will advance to nationals.

In other sports news, Lobo softball player Andrea Howard is the Mountain West Player of the Week. It’s the first time Howard has received the honor and the fourth time for the Lobos program this season.

The Rio Rancho Rams baseball team saw a group of five players sign a letter of intent for college while wearing graduation caps and gowns Tuesday. Head Coach Ron Murphy held a special signing for his players to reward them for their hard work and ability to push through a challenging season limited by COVID-19.

“It’s been a different year with the COVID and I felt like our kids, our parents, and our program didn’t let it affect them very much,” said Murphy. “I’m very proud of our kids for doing that and how hard they’ve competed and how hard they’ve worked this season. You know, right now, we’re 11-0 and that’s a credit to having great kids.”

The Rams are back on the field Wednesday for a 4 p.m. game at Atrisco Heritage.

Lastly, Albuquerque Academy had a group of ten student athletes signing up for college Monday night. Swimming, cross country, soccer, baseball, volleyball and golf are the sports represented. Allie Bernier is headed to Yale to compete in swimming. “I think I’m looking forward to being in a different spot in the country,” said Bernier. “I think Connecticut is a beautiful place and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to go to Yale.”