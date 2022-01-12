Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball takes a tumble in Las Vegas

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The UNM Lobos had their lowest point total this season in an 85-56 defeat at UNLV Tuesday night. The setback kept the Lobos winless in Mountain West play at 0-3. The Lobos are 7-9 overall. UNLV improved to 1-1 in league play and 9-6 overall.

The Rebels set the pace of the game from the tip, getting out to a 12-0 advantage. That was before Lobos guard KJ Jenkins found his stroke. Jenkins kept the Lobos in the game in the first half, scoring 15 points and 26 total. The Lobos trailed 40-30 at the break. The Lobos faded in the second half as Donovan Williams led the charge for the Rebels. Williams finished the game with 29 points.

The Rebels also won the battle on the board with 48 rebounds to that of 30 for a Lobo team that has suffered a thinning frontcourt due to injury and a pair of players no longer on the team. The Lobos are hosting Boise State Saturday at 3:30 pm.

In other sports news, Lobo women’s senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda was named to the NCAA Women’s Basketball starting five this week, the same week she was named Mountain West Conference Player of the Week. De La Cerda averaged nearly 20 points per game while helping the Lobos win three games last week. The defending Mountain West champions remain undefeated in league play. The Lobos are at Wyoming Thursday at 6:30 pm.

The La Cueva Bears boys basketball team hosted the Cleveland Storm Tuesday night. La Cueva put another win on its 10-2 record with a 74-45 victory. Cleveland dropped to 10-6.

New Mexico United released its 2022 schedule Wednesday. New Mexico pushed its home opener against Las Vegas back one day to March 13 so it would not conflict with the boys and girls state basketball championships.

Devontae Jackson is the newest member of the Duke City Gladiators. Jackson played his college ball at West Georgia where he was an All-American and also a Harlin Hill finalist. He signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019.