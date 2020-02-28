Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball struggle to finish

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With five straight losses Lobo men’s basketball is just trying to learn how to close out a game.

The Lobos lead Air Force by five in the closing minutes, only to lose by two, 60-58, Wednesday night. Lobos Head Coach Paul Weir saw some encouraging play from his team but the result was the one that continues to stick to the Lobos.

“I thought we played a terrific thirty minutes,” said Weir. “Didn’t start the game very well and had a poor last minute, but in the middle there, might have been our best basketball in the last couple of months. Got some great effort off of some guys that came off the bench. Overall we played a really good basketball game. We just couldn’t close it out.”

The Lobos will close out the regular season Saturday when they host Utah State.

The University of New Mexico’s guard Vante Hendrix was missing from Wednesday night’s loss. Hendrix continues to clash with coach Weir.

“You know just trying to figure out how to coach him,” said head coach Paul Weir. “How this is going to work with me and him going forward. He joined us halfway through the year. It’s been a lot going on with us, with him and I think as time goes on, hopefully, we will find a way to work with each other.”

Hendrix has played in 16 games and averaged nearly ten points and four rebounds per contest.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State is in Phoenix, Arizona trying to keep the nation’s current second-longest win streak alive with 16 straight wins. The defending WAC champions are playing Grand Canyon.

On the ball field, Ray Birmingham and his Lobo baseball team started a four-game series against BYU Thursday. The Lobos beat the Cougars in the opening game 8-7. The two clubs will play a doubleheader Friday starting at noon.

UNM has released its 2020 football schedule. The Lobos will play six home games and seven on the road. The first game is at home against Idaho State on August 29.

Lastly, New Mexico State football and Fresno State announced Thursday that they will add another game to their series. The Aggies and Bulldogs will meet in Fresno, California October 5, 2024. The two teams’ recent clash was won by the Bulldogs in the 2019 season.