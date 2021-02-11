Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball set to play Wyoming next week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Men’s Basketball saw their series with Colorado State canceled this week, due to COVID-19 precautions. The team announced on Thursday in a press release: “The Lobos returned to Albuquerque from Fort Collins, Colorado on Wednesday after their series against the Rams was postponed. UNM administered COVID-19 tests to the program that all returned negative on Thursday.”

UNM is now scheduled to play against Wyoming on Feb. 17-19, at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado. The first game is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. and then followed by game two, which is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. Game one will be broadcasted live on the Mountain West Network and game two will be on CBS Sports Network.

Now to an update from high school sports, things remain the same in New Mexico when it comes to high school student-athletes being able to play in the spring of 2021. As of now, every school in a district must be in a hybrid learning model. Districts across the state have voiced the challenges of getting their schools into a hybrid learning model, and are hoping that some changes will come.

“It’s not that, we were holding school athletics hostage, and if you will, coupled them with, if you open up here successfully for two weeks then you can do sports, and some folks, who in my opinion have erroneously identified that as kind of a lobbying effort, absolutely not. Here is the issue, with schools back to school in a hybrid we are doing the kind of surveillance and monitoring right. So, it’s testing and it’s all the right protocols that lend themselves to do that also with sports,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

New Mexico high schools held their first-ever powerlifting state championship this week. Rio Rancho took home the boy’s state team title this year. “It was great because of course, we don’t have the same competition, because sports aren’t starting right now. So, it’s really cool to do something together as a team to come together and win,” said Rio Rancho State Champion, Joshua Howes.

“It feels great, it’s just that it’s new, which is really cool and then the first year coming out with a W feels great, and I hope that it keeps going because I would love to see Rio Rancho win another one,” said Howes. Joshua hopes to play football in college and he recently received an offer from Western New Mexico University, but Joshua also says that he may walk-on at UNM.

The Mountain West Conference released its preseason poll for baseball on Thursday, and the Lobos were picked tied for third with UNLV.

Two players from Lobos were also represented in the Preseason All-Conference team, seniors Justin Armbruester and Kyle Landers. UNM is coming off of a 14-4 season last year, that was cut short to COVID-19. Head Coach Ray Birmingham saw a lot of potential in his team a year ago, and he feels that this team shows even more potential in 2021.

“This team is going to be as good, well it’s going to be better than last year’s team by at least two or three times. Recruiting has been really good, these kids got another year under their belt, and we have added some great players. It feels really good,” said Birmingham.

UNM Baseball will start the 2021 season at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Ariz. The team will first face Gonzaga at 5 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Meanwhile, UNM Women’s Basketball will be back in action on Friday, as they play the top team in the Mountain West, Colorado State. Both UNM and CSU come into this game ranked nationally in the top 15 for scoring offense. Head Coach Mike Bradbury expects a challenge with CSU but feels that this game will show just how good his team is.

“Against common opponents, we have the exact same record. I would expect it to be very competitive, just like Fresno series was and I would expect the scores to be similar. I would see no way, we could win a game if we didn’t get into the ’80s,” said Bradbury.

UNM vs CSU is on Friday at 1 p.m. on the Mountain West Network.

Lastly, UNM Football has signed a contract to host Idaho State of the Big Sky Conference in what will be a season-opener on September 6, 2025. The meeting between these two teams will be the fourth all-time, and UNM leads in that series 3-0.