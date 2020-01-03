Sports Desk: Lobo Men’s Basketball returns home after 88-85 loss to San Jose State

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball lost their first conference game and saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday night after an 88-85 loss to San Jose State.

UNM struggled after leading by 14 points in the first half. Turnovers and a big night from Richard Washington of SJSU led to a tough loss for the Lobos.

“It’s hard you know, when a kid makes seven 3’s that doesn’t shoot a great percentage. You know, you can pick on yourselves and feel a lot worse about it than it is. We will see how the rest of his year goes. If he continues to have a year like that, then we just had a bad game plan going in. But to me, it was more about our defensive rebounding than it was that. We got to find a way to take away those second-chance opportunities,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

UNM turned over the ball 18 times and San Jose was able to score 29 points off of those turnovers.

“Obviously, the turnovers in the first half, I thought, were critical to the outcome of the game. We have to do a much better job of taking care of the basketball as a unit. It was a problem for us last year, and I mean we have had a terrific offense for the better part of this year, but last night was obviously not anything that we wanted, and we have to figure out how to clean that up,” said Weir.

Now 13-3 overall and 2-1 in Mountain West play, the Lobos will move on to host Fresno State on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Lobo Women’s Basketball is also coming off a tough loss on Wednesday, as they suffered an 81-80 defeat to San Jose State inside The Pit. UNM looked great at times in this game and led by 10 at the break, but SJSU would go on to outscore the Lobos 35-19 in the third quarter, and UNM couldn’t make up for that.

“You know, we just didn’t have the same energy we had in the third quarter that we had in the first, second and fourth. Really that was the only difference. You know, it continues to haunt us, like it’s not that we don’t play hard, we just don’t consistently play hard. You know, until we get that fixed it’s…we are going to have these ups and downs, and you know, we just got to keep talking about it and working on it,” said UNM Women’s Basketball Coach Mike Bradbury.

The Lobo Women will be back in action on Wednesday on the road, playing Fresno State at 7 p.m.

Fidel Maldonado is starting off his new year right, as he announced on Wednesday that he has signed a fight for February 1 in Mississippi. Fidel will test his 27-4-1 professional record against 17-0 boxer, Michael Rivera.

“It was supposed to happen this month, but complications and stuff…it ended up happening February 1. So, I am still fighting the same guy, it’s a big fight, and I think it’s going to be on TV, but all that matters is go out there and get the win,” said Fidel Maldonado.

The Atrisco Kid feels confident heading into this bout because he feels like he has grown as a boxer.

“He seems like a pressure guy that walks people down, and I have been working on my boxing a lot. So, he has to be able to touch me and I don’t think he will. I used to be a hot-headed guy that would go in there and bang it out once he touched me, and I have calmed down more. I guess matured, and me and my dad, Manuel, and Matt, they are all helping me in there to get ready for this guy. So, I’m going to be ready,” said Maldonado.

Fidel also wanted to give a shoutout to someone special, as he is celebrating his 13-year anniversary.