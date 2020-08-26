Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball ready for better days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball is ready to experience good days. A turbulent 2019-2020 regular season with player dismissals was followed by an offseason that included the tragic death of former Santa Fe high star and incoming freshman J.B. White.

The Lobos took action to deal with the negative energy surrounding the program with messages from special people. “We just try to give them an array of people, even though they’re on zoom,” said Head Coach Paul Weir. “I mean it’s the best we can do to kind of maybe get them thinking differently or away from the pain of life right now in a lot of ways.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming season is still uncertain. Should the Lobos get a chance to play? Keep an eye on senior Makuach Maluach. Weir believes he could be due for a breakout season.

“I think he’s really stood out and established himself as a premier player for us right now,” said Weir. “His body looks terrific. He’s added some weight. He broke a three-point shooting record that was previously held by Anthony Mathis here. He just looks awesome.”

North Carolina transfer Jeremiah Francis could also add immediate impact. Weir doesn’t want to put any added pressure on the talented guard but he is pleased with what he has seen. “I felt when I re-evaluated him on the front end he could be a top three-point guard in our league,” said Weir. “I was talking to coach Williams again this past weekend and I feel even better about his ability.”

Former West Mesa Mustangs star guard Eloy Medina has been added to the Lobo men’s basketball roster as a walk on.

In other sports news, the NCAA is currently looking at four potential dates to start college basketball.

Jackson and Wink Academy fighter Chris Brown is fully recovered from COVID-19 and scheduled to return to the Octagon for LFA 90 September 4. The fight will be in Sioux City, South Dakota.