Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball picked third; Bob Davie talks about football hot seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mountain West Media Day for men’s basketball took center stage in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The preseason media poll picked Utah State to repeat as champions of the league. Utah State got all 17 first-place votes. San Diego State was picked to finish second.

Paul Weir and his Lobos were picked to finish third in the poll. The Nevada Wolfpack was picked to finish fourth, as former UNM Lobo Coach Steve Alford returns to the Mountain West to lead the Wolfpack at Nevada.

Bob Davie has had only two winning seasons in his eight years at New Mexico. At 2-4 the Lobos are trending towards adding another losing season. KRQE Sports asked coach Davie if he felt like he was on the hot seat.

“Well, if you look at 3-9, 3-9, we have two wins right now, absolutely,” said Davie. “I guess that’s what that term would be. That really doesn’t bother me a whole lot. You know, I feel more concerned about the staff, quite honestly, than I would myself.”

The Lobos head into the tough part of their conference schedule with six games remaining. They are at Wyoming on Saturday.

Lobos running back Bryson Carroll dropped the football two yards short of the endzone while celebrating what he thought was a touchdown in a loss against Colorado State last Friday. That play has brought Carroll a lot of national publicity.

The Houston Astros have taken a 2-1 ALCS series lead on the New York Yankees with a 4-1 win Tuesday. Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing only four hits and no runs.