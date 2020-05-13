Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball officially adds UNC transfer Jeremiah Francis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball officially announced on Tuesday the addition of North Carolina point guard Jeremiah Francis.

Francis will have three years of eligibility to play at New Mexico and is currently working on a waiver through the NCAA and North Carolina to be able to play the upcoming season and avoid sitting out. In his freshman season at the University of North Carolina, he saw limited playing time, but out of high school he was a four-star recruit. He credits his knowledge of the game to his father Jerome, who was once a college basketball coach.

“Probably started around five, my dad was a college coach for 20 plus years. So, I went through that experience with him, you know. He knows the game and like I said I think I know the game through him,” said Francis. With this addition Lobo men’s basketball has now hit their scholarship limit for next season.

Moving on to the high school ranks, Albuquerque Academy held a virtual signing ceremony for their eight senior athletes that are moving on to the collegiate level. Here is a list of the signees:

Matt McNaney Baseball Trinity University

Chase Weissenborn Baseball UNM

Julian Garcia Cross Country Arizona

Audrey Colter Soccer. Air Force

Courtney Lohmeier Soccer Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Teagun Glenn Track Air Force

Jake Hand Swimming University of Arizona

Tyler Lyon Track University of Connecticut

Moving on to MMA, Albuquerque trained Ray Borg made weight on Tuesday, ahead of his Wednesday night UFC fight against Ricky Simon. Ray has had trouble making weight in the past, but he came in right at 135.5 pounds for this bantamweight bout.

Borg will look for his third consecutive victory when he takes on Simon on Wednesday, that UFC Fight Night event will be shown on ESPN+ and main card bouts will begin at 7 p.m.

Finishing with MMA, Isaac Vallie-Flagg is a longtime MMA fighter. He started his professional career back in 2003 and had his stints in the UFC but his addiction to drugs would change not only his career but his life as a whole.

“You know, addiction starts off pretty slow, and it’s one of those things that I thought I had under control. I had some pain pills and you know fighting kind of leads to some serious pain. So, my justification was easy with the pain pills,” said Vallie-Flagg.

Isaac eventually switched from pain pills to heroine and that’s when his life would take a turn for the worse. He lost many relationships and even got out of the sport of MMA. “Your body chemistry is not right, your mind is not right, and then in the back of your head while you are training and everything you always think about getting caught. It’s important to be 100 percent for your fight, you know, and I just wasn’t,” said Vallie-Flagg.

Isaac had some trouble with the law in his addiction but he is now turning his life around. Vallie-Flagg is now over two years sober and trying to give back by using his love for MMA and helping others.

“I enjoy that kind of stuff, I enjoy working with people, I enjoy talking with people and one of the things that I am looking to be doing with this, is trying to figure out a way of doing some sort of self-defense and physical education for addicts,” said Vallie-Flagg.

Isaac is feeling more like himself and he has even gotten back into the fight game, as he is now 3-0 in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

“Its fun to see how I am making those little adjustments and how even at 42, like when I am completely clean, how much of a difference that makes and not just my physical stuff but the mental aspects and being more centered and calm when I fight,” said Vallie-Flagg.

Isaac hopes to win a belt in the BKFC in the near future but most of all he is happy and has made it a goal to keep it that way. “Finding some real recovery and finding some joy in life again, that’s the longest-term goal right,” said Vallie-Flagg.