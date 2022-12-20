ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino’s University of New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball team has inched a little closer to cracking the AP Top 25 poll. The Lobos continue to get votes and has 64 points in the latest poll, which puts them five spots from actually breaking in. “If they give us a ranking, I’d be blessed,” said Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. ” I mean, I wouldn’t say deserve. It’s a little bit of a strong word. I mean, we just got to keep going, keep pressing. You know, that will come later.” The Lobos improved to 11-0 Sunday in a meeting of father and son coaches. Son Richard led his Lobos to an 82-74 win over his Hall of Fame father, Rick, and the Iona Gaels. The Lobos will try to improve their record to 12-0 Tuesday night when they host Prairie View A&M. Game time at The Pit Tuesday night is 7 pm.

In other sports news, Lobo women’s basketball is on the road. Mike Bradbury’s squad is in Tampa, Florida, to compete in the Sun Coast Challenge. The Lobos will play two games, starting with Old Dominion Tuesday morning at 11.

Santi Moar is back with New Mexico United. The goal-scoring forward comes to United via a transfer with Phoenix Rising FC. In return, United sends an international slot to Phoenix. Moar has been with Phoenix for the last two seasons. He scored 12 goals for United in the team’s inaugural season in 2019.

UNM linebacker Cody Moon has entered the transfer portal. Moon had 105 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and over nine tackles for loss this past season.