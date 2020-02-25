Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball is looking for some pop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball coach Paul Weir continues to try new things to get his team headed in the right direction again.

The Lobos haven’t been the same team since losing four starters during the course of the season, two for good. In a loss at Boise State over the weekend, Weir gave some of his younger players more minutes than usual.

Players like Kurt Wegschider and Jordan Arroyo got double-digit minutes.

“You can just see some energy in them,” said Weir. “It looks like they are playing their first game of the season. They’re just kinda bringing some pop that I think we really need. It’s been a long season for these other guys. I think they’re wearing a lot on their shoulders and it kinda looks that way so, just trying to get some fresh blood out there and hoping that they will be able to propel us.”

Zane Martin didn’t get his usual minutes, playing only thirteen. Vante Hendrix did not play at all. Weir said it was a coach’s decision for the players who could have been, in his words, more punctual.

Kansas remains number one in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll. After a loss over the weekend, San Diego State only dropped one spot to fifth.

Meanwhile, the Lobo women’s basketball season will host Air Force on senior night Monday with players Jordan Hosey and Aisia Robertson playing in front of ‘The Pit’ crowd for the last time during the regular season.

Hosey is the team leader in rebounds with over eight per game. She is also second in points with twelve per contest. The Lobos and Air Force have identical 5-11 records and both teams are tied for ninth in the Mountain West Conference.

The Bosque Bobcats are hoping to finish the season with it’s the best to record since the 2012-13 season. That team won 23 games.

This year’s team is 20-4 and Clifton Davidson has his son to thank for some of that success. Senior Elijah Davidson averages 22 points and 11 rebounds per game.

“I hear other coaches say Eli could be dominating us. Eli can score 30 or 40 points a game and our philosophy is he could do that and we’d probably lose a lot of games because other guys would be standing around and watching him play. He doesn’t want that and neither do we,” said Davidson.

The Bobcats will play their first game in the District 5 3A tournament Thursday against the winner of Cuba and East Mountain.

In conclusion, another day and another honor for New Mexico State slugging infielder Nick Gonzales. Gonzales is this week’s WAC Hitter of the Week. Gonzales batted .563 for the Aggies as they swept Iona over the weekend.

Gonzales saved the best for the final game of the series where he hit for the cycle which included two home runs, five runs scored and seven rbi in an 18-4 win.