Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball heavy at guard, just enough up front

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team found out the hard way last season that a lack of depth at guard is not a good thing in basketball. The Lobos have since loaded up at that position, but are a little thin up front.

“You know, our depth upfront admittedly is not great,” said Lobos Head Coach Paul Weir. “I’m not going to pretend that it is. It’s enough right now though, and it’s very good right now. I think Corey Manigault on the left block is maybe the best low post offensive player in our league. I think Carlton Bragg, after having to sit out for as long as he did and then get through the year, I think, can be among the best centers in our league.”

Fans can get an up-close look at the Lobos at the Cherry and Silver game Saturday at Dreamstyle Arena. The event has a 6 p.m. start.

Michelle Waterson believes it is time for her to be included in the strawweight championship belt conversation. Waterson can pretty much guarantee that to happen with a victory at UFC Fight Night 161 in Tampa, Florida on Saturday. She is in the main event against former UFC Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrezejczk.

“I just have to go out there and be me,” said Waterson. “I have way more tools, way more skills, and way more ways to win, where she only has one, which is her stand up.”

The New Mexico State Aggies football team will do whatever they can to avoid a 0-7 start when they travel to Central Michigan for a game Saturday. It will be Central Michigan’s homecoming. The Aggies are looking at the rest of the season as a fresh start.

“It’s a whole new season now,” said Head Coach Doug Martin. “It’s a six-game season. Let’s go see if we can get a winning season out of this, starting with this week. It’s hard because we all had a lot of great expectations for the start of this season. I really think we got a good football team. We just really been our own worst enemy, made some mistakes, let a couple of games get away.”

St. Pius boys soccer standout Marcus Garcia has verbally committed to play at defending champion Maryland. Garcia is part of the class of 2021.

Lobo volleyball is back home for a pair of Mountain West conference games. It starts with Boise State on Thursday and Utah State on Saturday. The Lobos have struggled to a 5-11 record this season.