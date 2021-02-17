Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball finally plays another game

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The last time Paul Weir and his Lobos played a basketball game was January 30. That all changed Wednesday as the Lobos and Wyoming put the ball in play at Clune Arena on the campus of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The Lobos are still prohibited from playing in New Mexico due to COVID-19 and will host Wyoming for two games with the final contest to play Friday. A scoring update and summary of game one will be available at the end of play Wednesday night.

In other sports news, the Lobos and Air Force men’s basketball game scheduled for Feb. 22 has been picked up for broadcast by CBS Sports Network. Nevada and Colorado State were originally slated to play on Feb. 22 spot, but COVID-19 issues forced the game to be postponed.

Clovis Wildcats linebacker Ernesto Acuna has signed to play college football in his home state for the University of New Mexico Lobos. “Feels amazing, to be honest, just to represent where I was born, my home state,” said Acuna. “It feels good to be here and pretty much have my dream come true.”

New Mexico State University will start its three-game spring football schedule Sunday at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. The Aggies are hosting Tarleton State. “You always want to win any game you play, but winning the game is not the most important thing for us right now,” said Aggies Head Coach Doug Martin. “It’s kind of like an NFL preseason game. We want to evaluate everybody. We want to put everybody in a game situation and try to improve for the fall and I think we’ve been able to do that.” Sunday’s game has a noon start time.

Meanwhile, UFC fighter Diego Sanchez is ready for his last scrap in the octagon. Sanchez will fight former Jackson and Wink teammate Cowboy Cerrone on May 8. “It’s going to be a showdown,” said Sanchez. You know you got a nightmare and a cowboy and it’s going to be a classic.”

Lastly, Albuquerque Academy has announced its inaugural Sports Hall of Fame Class. Four-time PGA Tour Champion Notah Begay III leads an impressive group of five former Academy student-athletes.