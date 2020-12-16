Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball defeat Our Lady of the Lakes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico men’s basketball improved to 2-0 Tuesday with a 104-65 victory over NAIA member Our Lady of the Lakes. The Lobos had four players score in double figures led by Makuach Maluach with 17 points. Maluach finished one point short of a career-best 1,000 points.

Wichita State transfer Rod Brown scored 16 points for the Lobos. Saquan Singleton followed with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds while Valdir Manuel scored 11. The Lobos shot the ball from deep better than they did in their first game, hitting on 10 of 23 attempts for over 43 percent. Next for the Lobos is a game against division three-member La Tourneau Thursday. The game will, again, be played at Rice University.

The Mountain West released its national broadcast schedule for men’s basketball Tuesday. The Lobos will have 14 of their conference games broadcast, six by FS1 and eight by CBS Sports Network.

Lobo safety Jerrick Reed II was selected to the All-Mountain West first team Tuesday. Reed II led the Mountain West in interceptions. He had four of the Lobos six interceptions on the season. Lobos linebacker Brandon Shook is a second-team selection. Shook led the Lobos in tackles with 60, including a season-high of 19 against Air Force.

San Diego State kick returner and former Manzano Monarchs star Jordan Byrd was also selected to the All-Mountain West second team. Byrd had 383 return yards with a long of 93 for a touchdown.

Lastly, world boxing female champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields wants to add a mixed martial arts title to her resume. The most decorated women in the sport of boxing recently signed with PFL and set up training at Jackson and Wink Academy in Albuquerque.

