Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball adds a game, change locations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball will leave the comfy confines of the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock for Burns Arena, the home of the Dixie State Trailblazers in St. George, Utah. The 4-2 Trailblazers are hosting the 3-6 Lobos in a game that was added to the schedule for this Wednesday. After that contest, the Lobos will return to Mountain West Conference play with two games at UNLV Jan. 16-18. When the Lobos complete their stay in Las Vegas, they will return to Dixie State to host a two-game league series against San Jose State from Jan. 21 through Jan. 23.

Former Oregon and Lobo guard Anthony Mathis heard his name called in this week’s G-League draft. The Austin Spurs selected Mathis with the 12th pick in the second round and 31st overall.

New Mexico State men’s basketball remains on pause after a positive COVID-19 test put the program on hold. The Aggie’s next game is scheduled for Jan. 22 when they open WAC play against Rio Grande Valley. The Aggies are hoping to play another game or two before that date. Head Coach Chris Jans has watched his players closely with the team on pause, making sure they are doing well.

“It’s very emotional,” said Jans. “I worry about their mental health, and not just the players. I mean, everyone in our tier one group. It’s something that, you know, we talked about with everybody on a daily basis and make sure they understand that you know, they need to let us know if they’re not in a good place.”

New Mexico high school football teams are hoping to practice on Jan. 19 and start their season on February 1. That’s the start date for a season delayed by COVID-19. The NMAA is waiting for the go-ahead. “No decision, at this point, from the Governor’s Office, the Public Education Department, or the Department of Health,” said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez.

New Mexico boxer Austin Trout is getting back into the ring on Feb. 6 in Chihuahua, Mexico. The former WBA light middleweight champion will battle Juan Garcia. Trout hopes to stay active in 2021 and still has his eyes set on trying to win a world championship in the 147-pound division.

