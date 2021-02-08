Sports Desk: Lobo MBB ready to resume play after short pause

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A tough season on the road and loaded with losses will resume for the Lobo men’s basketball team Tuesday. The Lobos, who have spent the entire season playing on the road due to public health orders, will play at Colorado State after having a week off. The Lobos prior series scheduled for San Diego State was canceled when Head Coach Paul Weir alerted the Mountain West that his team was possibly in danger of not meeting the league threshold of players required to actually play a game.

Two players have already opted out of the season and it appeared that more were ready to do so until the Lobos finally took a break from a season that has produced a 5-11 record, 1-11 in league play. During the time off, Weir made sure he prepared walk-on players, just in case they are ever needed. “We want to be able to field a basketball team and us getting down to the five scholarship players, unfortunately, we didn’t have four or five other or two or three walk-ons that were physically ready to compete because when school started, however many weeks ago, I made the choice to leave them back so that they can focus on their studies,” said Weir.

Colorado State is 14-4 and 11-3 in league play. The Rams are 4-1 in their last five games. The Lobos and Colorado State have a 9 p.m. start time Tuesday and the game will be broadcast on FS1.

In other sports news, New Mexico United signed Brian Brown. Brown, who was Reno 1868’s 2018 MVP, brings goal-scoring prowess, attacking versatility to New Mexico United’s front line.

Meanwhile, not having a fall season of football has been hard on New Mexico high school students all over the state, especially in small communities. “There is kids, that the only reason they go to school is to play sports,” said Tony Zamora. “So, I am afraid now that there haven’t been any sports, that there is a lot of kids that are going to get swept under the rug.”

Tom Brady picked up his 7th Super Bowl title Sunday night while leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over last year’s champion Kansas City. Brady did it in his first year with the Bucs and became the first player to win game MVP with two different teams.

Lastly, the University of New Mexico women’s volleyball has swept Mountain West weekly honors with a pair of freshman. Kali Wolf was named Offensive Player of the Week while Uxue Guereca was named Defensive Player of the Week. Both players were instrumental in the Lobos sweep of Nevada last week.