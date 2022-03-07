ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mountain West postseason honors recognized a pair of UNM Lobo guards Monday. Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House are All-Mountain West 3rd team selections by the media. Mashburn Jr. is the Lobos leading scorer and averages 18.3 points per game. House averages 16.9 points per game.

“I’m honored, extremely honored,” said Mashburn. “There are a lot of great players in this conference. Just for me to be named top 15 of those is a big honor. I worked extremely hard.”

House thought he would fare better than a third-team selection. “I think it’s pretty cool, you know. Third team is not the team I wanted to be on, but I’ll take it,” said House.

The Lobos will start Mountain West Conference play Wednesday against Nevada. The Lobos lost, to former Lobo head coaches Steve Alford and Craig Neal, in their only game against the Wolfpack this season 79-70. “I think we’re significantly better now than we were when we first played them, not so much like we’re blowing teams out,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “I just think we’re somewhat pulling in the right direction in understanding what needs to be done.” Game time Wednesday is noon.

In other sports news, the Lobo women’s basketball team started Mountain West Quarterfinal play against San Diego State Monday. The Lobos are the number 2 seed. San Diego State is a number 7 seed.

New Mexico State guard Teddy Allen was named WAC Player of the Year Monday. Allen was also named WAC Newcomer of the Year. Allen is averaging over 19 points per game, which leads the league. His teammates Johnny McCants and Jabari Rice were named to the All WAC second Team. McCants was also named to the league’s All-Defensive Team. New Mexico State is the number 1 seed for the WAC Tournament and will play in a semifinal game Friday in Las Vegas.

Cibola Cougars head football coach Rod Williams has resigned after 9 seasons. Williams said he wanted to spend more quality time with his family.

Collin James is running with the first team and playing center for the Lobos this spring. James came to the Lobos by way of the transfer portal. When coaches were fired at Abilene Christian, James jumped in the portal. He’s glad the Lobos found him. He believes he is a good fit and he already has a lot of responsibility, calling plays for the line and stepping into the shoes of former Lobos center Kyle Stapley. The Lobos will wrap up spring football Saturday with a spring game at noon.