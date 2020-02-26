Sports Desk: Lobo guard out for the season; Sanchez brothers battle on same card

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a man down for the Lobo men’s basketball team. Sophomore guard Tavian Percy suffered a foot injury in practice Monday that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

The Lobos are at Air Force Wednesday night. UNM Head Coach Paul Weir knows what to expect from Air Force when they are home.

“Always shot the ball well at home in particular,” said Weir. “It’s a very good home team. It’s been a tough place to win. They haven’t had a great year compared to what people were expecting of them, to begin with so, obviously they are going to try to finish as strong as they can, particularly it’s their last home game of the season. So, we have to go in and just get better from this past game and try to be the best we can be.”

Meanwhile, New Mexico State men’s basketball team plans to stay in grind mode even though they have wrapped up a third consecutive WAC regular-season title.

“You know we have a streak going on, said NMSU Head Coach, Chris Jans. “We got a WAC streak going on, we got a current winning streak going on this particular season so we will put pressure on them. You know we’ll talk about, you know, we don’t want those streaks to end. We want to take these best shots we are going to take on the road.”

The Aggies are at Grand Canyon on Thursday.

UNM women’s basketball team, perhaps, didn’t see it coming. Air Force made a stop at ‘The Pit’ Monday and left with a 79-66 victory, their first win ever at the place.

The setback didn’t ruin Lobo’s senior night. Lobo seniors Aisia Robertson and Jordan Hosey combined for 43 points in the loss. Robertson had 30 of those points.

In the ring, the Sanchez brothers are ready to rumble in their home state. Jason and Jose Luis Sanchez are a part of a Legacy Boxing promoted card on March 28 at the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque.

Jason, a top-ranked signed fighter, got permission to fight in his home state from the organization. It could be one of his last fights for now in the featherweight division.

Sanchez plans on dropping down to flyweight and has his sights set on former IBF flyweight Champion Jose Navarro.