ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The women’s NCAA Albuquerque regional concluded on Wednesday. Lobos Jenny Lertsadwattana and Lauren Lehigh competed as individuals with hopes of advancing to the national championship, however the final round was not kind to the cherry and silver as both finished the event +2.

“Jenny didn’t have the focus today at all,” said coach Trujillo. “She had five 3-putts, it was very junior golfy, amateurish, with wedges in her hands, she missed greens. She knows more than anyone that was watching her that she just gave it away, but Lauren was really tough out there. She had some birdies just catch the edges and just couldn’t get the birdies to fall today.”

In other news, New Mexico United is set for a match this weekend against Charleston Battery. United head coach Zach Prince is from the area and spent his playing career with the club.

“Really excited to play against a former club,” Prince said. “That’s always a nice thing, and that club is near and dear to my heart for sure. I spent a lot of time there, won two championships there, I’ve played a ton of games there. So, it will be good to see some familiar faces, but its full focus on three points.”

Also, Rio Rancho native Jason Anderson finished with his fourth straight supercross victory last weekend and finished the season in second in the point standings.

“Being right here I’m thankful but at the same time you know I just want to keep progressing and be able to come back next year and I really want to make some more runs at a championship and I think I got it in me,” Anderson said. “I guess if you look at the statistics the clock’s ticking on me with age, but I guess anything’s possible. Let’s go for it.”