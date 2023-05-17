ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanks to a program record performance of -42 at the South Carolina Regional, the Lobo men’s golf team advanced to the NCAA national tournament in Scottsdale, AZ later this month.

“I mean, there’s been a lot of great teams come through UNM, a lot of great players and a lot of great rounds, but these guys [are different], said coach Millican. “That’s one thing they are able to do, they’re able to really light it up and take advantage of some scoring situations.”

Meanwhile, the UNM women’s golf team is receiving some more recognition for the Lobos success. Following the Lobos season that also resulted in a bid for nationals, head coach Jill Trujillo has been named to the coach of the year watch list.

In other news, a qualifying round for the US Senior Open was held in Las Cruces. Notah Begay participated and shot -3, however he failed to make the cut following a 4-hole playoff with two other competitors.