ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team continues to fill holes on the roster, as the program announced 18 mid-year transfers on Wednesday. The Lobos now have a total of 29 players on this years signing class (with hopes of adding more) and coach Gonzales believe this recruiting class will set some program history thanks to some power five talent.

“When this is all said and done on February 1st, and I am not much into rankings but, this stuff is kind of cool, it will be the highest rated class in the history of New Mexico football,” he said. “We have two 4-star kids in this class, Bryson Washington a safety from Oklahoma and D’arco Perkins-McAllister a safety from TCU. Those two are the highest two kids that have ever been recruited in the history of this school.”

In other news the Lobo women’s basketball team will be back at the Pit on Thursday night against Colorado State. Sophomore guard Aniyah Augmon has stepped up for the team recently and has brought something that the team has lacked for much of the season.

“I think she’s played great, probably the last two months, been a big spark for us,” said coach Bradbury. “Ever since she came back from injury, she’s been really, really good.”

“We need that energy and I’m the energy bunny,” Augmon said. “So, I might as well come out there and give it my all. I have nothing to lose, at this point. I just know they really need that energy. Whether it’s the start of the first quarter or the third quarter, we just kind of need that energy, whether I’m on the bench or on the court.”

Also, the Hobbs girls basketball team finished the non-district season as the top team in the state. The roster is made up of primarily sophomores, but they have stepped up to the challenge.

“They actually understood what it was like the year before and the year before that, being in the state championship and playing there all week,” said coach Carpenter. “I’m kind of pleased with the way they’ve handled themselves off the court and get prepared every single night.”