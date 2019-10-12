Sports Desk: Lobo football tries to break grip of CSU; NM United hit the road for Tulsa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They are two teams in desperate need of a win. The New Mexico Lobos and Colorado State Rams are struggling this season and are battling one another Friday night. The Lobos are 2-3 while the Rams have struggled to a 1-5 record. They have beat the Lobos nine straight times.

New Mexico State is trying to avoid a seventh straight loss as they seek their first win of the season. The Aggies are at Central Michigan on Saturday. The game has a 1 p.m. start.

New Mexico United currently sits in the 10th position in the USL Western Conference. It’s the last playoff spot. The United will try and solidify their position Saturday on the road at the Tulsa Roughnecks FC.

“There’s still three matches to play, nine points on the table, a lot to play for in order for us to secure a playoff position, but the first thing we have to focus on is Tulsa,” said United Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “We have to go into that match and fully focus on getting three points on the night.”

Heather Dyche and her Mountain West-leading Lobo women’s soccer team put another victory on their resume Friday. The Lobos defeated Utah State 2-1.

Lobo men’s basketball will entertain fans with the Cherry and Silver game Saturday. Last season, the shortest player on the court, then-freshman Drue Drinnon, won the slam dunk contest. He believes he will repeat as champion this year.

“Emmanuel is out so that’s one I don’t got to worry about. But we have Keith McGee and Tavian, but last year they choked so we are going to see what’s going to happen this year,” said Drinnon. “I’m confident…I’m confident that I’m going to make my dunks. It’s going to look good.”

The event has a 6 p.m. start time at Dreamstyle Arena Saturday.

Michelle Waterson is ready to take a step towards breaking into the UFC strawweight title conversation. Waterson is fighting former UFC Strawweight Champ Joanna Jedrzejczk as the main event of UFC Fight Night 161 in Tampa, Florida Saturday night.

“Just having that championship mentality already, before even getting this fight against Joanna, I think has been a huge progression for me,” said Waterson. “Just being very mentally strong with everything.”

Lobo baseball raised over $60,000 in their annual golf fundraiser Friday at Santa Ana golf course. Minnesota Twins catcher and former Lobo Mitch Garver helped the effort with his presence at the event.