Sports Desk: Lobo football suffers a tragedy; UNM women’s basketball opens the season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football family is dealing with the loss of one of their own. Defensive lineman Nahje Flowers has died.

Head coach Bob Davie announced the loss of the redshirt junior through a press release Tuesday morning. A cause of death was not given. The Lobos canceled practice and Davie’s regularly scheduled media press conference as they deal with the tragedy.

The Lobos are scheduled to play Air Force at noon on Saturday. KRQE Sports asked UNM Sports Information if the game was still on. As of Tuesday afternoon, they said it was.

The Lobo women’s soccer team has advanced to the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament. The Lobos, a four-seed, got a goal from Lelani Baker in overtime to defeat number five San Jose State on Tuesday. The Lobos will meet top seed Boise State on Thursday. The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start time.

College basketball started for a lot of teams on Tuesday, and will start for Paul Weir and his revamped Lobos on Wednesday. Players like guard JaQuan Lyle has just been waiting to get on the court and play in cherry and silver.

Lyle sat out one season after transferring from Ohio State. He sat out another after a season-ending injury. The Lobos had a pair of scrimmages to get ready for the season, one against a top ten team.

“I think both two scrimmages, I think, that was good for us, a real good idea before we get defined to get our real role, our real identity,” said Lyle. “I think we really did. I think we showed that we’re a really good defensive team. I think it was a start and happy to get it going here real soon.”

The Lobos and Eastern New Mexico have a 7 p.m. start time Wednesday.

The Lobo women’s basketball team has played two exhibition games and will suit up for the real thing Tuesday night. The Lobos are hosting UC Riverside. Redshirt senior guard and UTEP transfer Najala Howell had the hot hand in the final exhibition game last week. Howell had 18 points and 10 rebounds. She says she patterns her game after retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.

New Mexico State had a 30 win season that brought them a WAC regular season and tournament title last year. Their encore run will start against Western New Mexico in Las Cruces, Tuesday night at 7 p.m.