Sports Desk: Lobo football still chasing a conference win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Mountain West Conference victory continues to elude Lobo football. The Lobos have had only two conference victories in the last three seasons, since winning six and finishing with a share of the conference in 2016.

The latest setback came at Nevada last Saturday in a game the Lobos played well but fell short.

“We played good except for, if you think of it in that thing you know,” said head coach Bob Davie. “Played good, played good, except for…and we’re kind of into that rut right now.”

The Lobos have lost six straight games and will host Air Force on Saturday at noon.

While Lobo football struggles, running back Ahmari Davis has been able to shine with rushing yards. Davis leads the Mountain West in rush yards per game at nearly 103 per contest.

The Spirit Stick playoffs have started with Eldorado, La Cueva, Artesia and Capital squaring off for round one. Those wanting to vote for their school can do so online until noon Friday.

The regular season has arrived for Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team. The Lobos will host UC Riverside in their regular-season opener Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The Lobos have scored 202 points in a pair of exhibition games while holding their opponents to 54 and 56 points respectively.

“It’s a little more like the team we had two years ago, that if we don’t get 85 or 90 it’s going to be hard for us to win,” said Bradbury. “So, we have to play that way and that’s how we will try to get every game to be.”

Lobo soccer player Jadyn Edwards is the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week. Edwards scored a hat trick in a tournament clinching a 6-0 victory over San Diego State last Friday.

The Mountain West women’s soccer postseason awards were announced Monday. Lobo senior midfielder Jessie Hix was named first-team all-conference for a third straight year. The Lobos also landed four players on the second team.

The Lobos will open play in the Mountain West Tournament on Tuesday. They are a four seed and will play San Jose State as a five seed. The match in Boise, Idaho has a 2 p.m. start time.

Weini Kelati was honored as the National Athlete of the Week in Cross Country for a second time this year. Kelati led the Lobos to a 12th straight Mountain West Cross Country Championship last Friday. She won the 6K 49 seconds ahead of the competition and set a new Mountain West record by 26 seconds.