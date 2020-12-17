Sports Desk: Lobo football signs class of 20 with 4 in-state athletes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Signing day for New Mexico Lobos football produced a class of 20 with 15 in that group being multi-sport athletes. The Lobos increased their size and speed. Head Coach Danny Gonzales said he would always recruit local talent. Gonzales was able to get four in-state players to sign with two of them being from the metro area.

Jashon Lowery is a defensive end from La Cueva who had an offer from the Lobos and New Mexico State University. Lowery joins Cleveland receiver and corner Luke Wysong. Goddard offensive lineman Larry Luna and Clovis Wildcats tight end and defensive end Jaden Phillips completes the quartet from New Mexico.

“I’m super excited they’re here,” said Gonzales. “I think it does show everybody that we will recruit the state of New Mexico. We’re going to try and take four or five kids every year.” It was the thought of playing together with friends that attracted Lowery to become a Lobo.

“We’ve all played with each other, ” said Lowery. “So, it’s all just bringing back a brotherhood that we all had.” Wysong is carrying on a family tradition. His mother, father, and uncles are former Lobos. “I think it’s sick that I get to carry on a family tradition,” said Lowery, using the language of the young. Phillips was drawn in by the Lobos attack style defense, but his commitment started out as lukewarm. “When I first committed it was some kind of like mixed feelings,” said Phillips. “I just realized that that was the place I wanted to be.”

Lobos offensive lineman Teton Saltes is the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Captain Wednesday. Saltes beat out two Heisman trophy candidates in the team of 22. Saltes is being recognized for his work mentoring children on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota and a list of other work in various communities.

Meanwhile, Lobos receiver Nico Bolden has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Bolden took to social media to thank the University of New Mexico. Bolden, who graduated in three years, did not say where he would play next.

Sandia High School standout defensive end Sam Carrell signed his letter of intent to play football at Washington State Wednesday. He will get to see Los Lunas defensive end, Tyler Kiehne, in the PAC-12. Kiehne signed with UCLA. “I believe in Chip Kelly and what we are doing for the program,” said Kiehne. “I believe we are going to be a championship team really soon and it’s UCLA, worldwide brand.”

Lobo men’s basketball returns to the floor Thursday to play division three-member LeTourneau University. The Lobos, who cannot practice or play in New Mexico due to state health orders, will host their third straight game at Rice University. “We’re incredibly thankful to Rice for opening up their doors to us,” said Lobos Head Coach Paul Weir. “It’s just not an opportunity we have to do in a lot of different places right now.”

The Duff twins have accounted for about 30 points per game for the Lobo women’s basketball team since their arrival this season. LaTascya and Latora will put their skills back on display Thursday as the Lobos play at Arkansas Pine Bluff. The game starts 1 p.m.

Latest Sports News