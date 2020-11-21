Sports Desk: Lobo football seeks first win of the season at Air Force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They have come close to giving first-year coach Danny Gonzales his first win leading the team. The University of New Mexico Lobos is hoping Friday is the night they end a double-digit Mountain West losing streak that dates back to last season.

The 0-3 Lobos are at the 1-2 Air Force Falcons where Gonzales has many memories, from making pancakes for the Lobos pre-game meal as a graduate assistant facing the Falcons, to a game where a Falcons coach apologized for losing to New Mexico. “I absolutely love competing against them and I love beating them because they obviously don’t think they should lose to New Mexico,” said Gonzales. The Falcons have won the last two meetings between the clubs; Game time is 7:30 p.m. in Colorado Springs Friday night.

New Mexico State men’s basketball has found an opponent to schedule for a nonconference game. The Aggies will play NAIA member Arizona Christian in Glendale, Arizona on Nov. 27. It’s a fast turnaround for an Aggies team that relocated to Phoenix, Arizona this week due to state health orders preventing the Aggies to practice. “I’ve been doing this long enough to know what it’s like to try to get a team ready to compete, you know when you don’t have as much time as we do lately,” said NMSU Head Coach Chris Jans. “At the same time, it’s not as if we haven’t been able to find ways to prepare and get better.”

Meanwhile, New Mexico MMA fighter Tim Means successfully made weight Friday for his UFC 255 battle against Mike Perry Saturday. Means weighed in at the welterweight limit of 171 pounds. Perry did not make weight and was four and a half pounds over. He will have to forfeit 30% of his purse because of it.

Lastly, the Denver Broncos might have to play without quarterback Drew Lock against the Miami Dolphins Sunday because Lock suffering an injury to the ribs last week.

