Sports Desk: Lobo football remembers what happened in last meeting against Air Force

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s was the only game the Lobos did not score points in their first season under head coach Danny Gonzales. Last year’s Lobos and Air Force Falcons game saw plenty of opportunities that the visiting Lobos failed to capitalize on. In the end, it led to a 28-0 setback.

“I’ve never been involved in a 28-0 game that was as close as it was because we had opportunities in the second half, five times inside the 50-yard line and came away with no points,” said Gonzales. “That’s coaching. You don’t have that many opportunities and you’re not successful. So, we have to do a better job.”

The Lobos 2-2 on the season will face a Falcons team that is currently 3-1. The Lobos are coming off of an unexpected loss against the UTEP Miners in which the offense stalled. Air Force is in the top 30 defensively and even better offensively with the number one rushing attack in the nation. Air Force is averaging over 357 yards on the ground each game.

“I mean they’re really hard to defend and they believe in what they’re doing,” said Gonzales. “They’re not changing because of what we do on defense. There’s been years that we’ve had success. There’s been years like last year where we couldn’t stop the fullback in the first half. If you let the fullback get started, you’re in trouble.”

The Lobos and Air Force Falcons’ game starts at 4:30 p.m. at University Stadium on Saturday.

In other sports news, Air Force and Colorado State are reportedly ready to leave the Mountain West for the American Athletic Conference. Multiple reports said the two schools could bail as early as next week.

New Mexico State is playing a Mountain West team for the second time in as many weeks when they travel to San Jose State for a game Saturday. New Mexico State has only one win this season. Saturday’s game in San Jose starts at 8:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, tip times and broadcast information has been announced for a pair of Lobo men’s basketball games. The Lobos game at Colorado on Nov. 13 at 4:30 p.m. and will air on the PAC 12 Network. The Lobos Nov. 30 game at rival New Mexico State starts at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Former New Mexico State standout guard, Trevelin Queen has earned a training camp spot on the Lakers 19 man roster. Queen had a strong showing for the Lakers during NBA Summer League while averaging over 13 points per game.

New Mexico United hopes to continue to enjoy the benefits of bringing talented midfielder Chris Wehan back into the black and gold. Wehan has been a huge spark for the team as they continue to try and play their way into a playoff spot. New Mexico is hosting Rio Grande Valley FC Toros Wednesday night. The team is two points away from fourth place in the Mountain Division of the Western Conference. The top four teams will make the postseason. A win would give New Mexico United the all-important three points that come with all victories.

Lastly, two-time Olympic gold medalist boxer Claressa Shields is ready for only her second MMA fight in the octagon. Shields will meet Abigail Montes under a PFL promotion in Hollywood, Florida on Oct. 27. Shields won her MMA debut by knockout.