Sports Desk: Lobo football ready for fall camp; NM United gets Frater back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday on the Sports Desk, Lobo football is ready to start fall camp. Head Coach Bob Davie is entering his eighth season and said the offseason was one of the most positive he has experienced since he took the job as Lobos’ head coach.

He said there was a reason for optimism, but there is also a lot of the unknown. “We have to scrimmage this camp,” said Davie. “We have to treat every day somewhat as if it’s a game, to see how guys react, how they handle the negatives, how they handle when they thought they were going to be first on the depth chart and they were not.”

The Lobos start fall camp on Friday.

Elsewhere, Alfred Morris is wearing a Dallas Cowboys uniform again. He attended practice Tuesday. The Cowboys brought Morris in after Ezekiel Elliott became a no show at camp due to a contract dispute.

Meanwhile, Aaron Ocampo is entering another season of football with the Centennial Hawks. The only head football coach the school has ever known has seen his share of success in the school’s brief history. The Hawks start the season August 16.

Switching gears, New Mexico United is ready to return to the pitch. The team has a great opportunity as they hit the last 14 games of the season. The United will host ten of those 14 games at home, starting with El Paso Locomotive FC Wednesday.

“One of the things I said from the very beginning of the year was if we could be in the hunt, if we could be in a good position going into this last stretch of the year, with so many games at home, then I feel like we could make a very good run at it,” said head New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “Here we are. We are in a good spot, a good position.”

What also helps is that top scorer Kevaughn Frater is back in the lineup after sitting out from a yellow card infraction. “Just being out there with the team, it feels like I have been released and I am not in prison anymore,” said Frater.

New Mexico United and El Paso Locomotive FC have a 7 p.m. start time at Isotopes Park Wednesday.