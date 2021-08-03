Sports Desk: Lobo football prepares for fall camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With fall camp only one day away, University of New Mexico Lobos head football coach Danny Gonzales met with media Tuesday to talk about the days ahead. The Lobos will open fall camp Wednesday with hopes of completing it.

Last fall COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico forced the shutdown of camp shortly after the Lobos started. The team went on the road to Las Vegas where there were fewer restrictions and created a bubble from which they operated out for the season.

With the Delta variant threatening, the Lobos are ready to practice safe COVID measures. The team is approaching 80 percent of players that are vaccinated.

The hard part will be staying away from others who may be COVID positive. “I say this all the time to them. There are certain rights and privileges you give up to be on a team and be on a successful team. Running around the streets and being around other people right now is not one of those things that we’re doing,” said Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales. “The great thing about being from Albuquerque and knowing all of the people I know and being related to half of them, if our guys are out running around I find out about it. So, if they are they won’t be a part of our football team.”

The Mountain West has made it clear to league members that games canceled due to a team not having enough players to compete due to positive COVID tests will not be made up and considered a forfeit by the team causing the issue. The Lobos start the season at home on Sept. 2 when they host Houston Baptist.

In other sports news, Los Lunas high school girls basketball coach Marty Zeller has stepped down. Zeller won 5 start championships in 9 seasons with the Lady Tigers and only lost one district game. Zeller is going to coach girls basketball at Mescalero Apache School.

Atlanta Hawks forward and former Lobo Tony Snell has a new team. Snell, a free agent, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trailblazers. Former Lobo and Rio Rancho Rams standout Garrett Gouldsmith has died after a drowning incident in Reno, Nevada Sunday. Gouldsmith was 22 years old.

Gwen Maly has been named Mountain West Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Maly led the Lobo women’s soccer team to a league championship and second-round appearance in the NCAA tournament this past season.