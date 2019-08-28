Sports Desk: Lobo football prepares for experienced FCS team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last time Sam Houston State brought its football team to Albuquerque to face the Lobos, they left with a three-point victory. The Bearkats return Saturday for the first time since 2011.

Lobos Head Coach Bob Davie knows the Bearkats coaching staff. Davie also knows they have an experienced team sprinkled with power five transfers.

“They’re experienced,” said Davie. “They absolutely come in here expecting to win, as do we. The fact that they’re more experienced than us doesn’t mean that they are more prepared than us. We’re just playing with some guys that, quite honestly, haven’t been out there as much, but we’ve got no excuses at all.”

Game time at Dreamstyle Stadium is Saturday at 4 p.m.

Albuquerque High Girls’ Soccer Coach Natasha Lee is entering her ninth season. The former New Mexico high school scoring champ has reeled in a big fish to help lead her team to success.

“Not only do we have Jeremy Fishbein as one of our top assistant coaches, but we also have these girls that are so very well put together,” said Lee. “They are knowledgeable of the game.”

Former Lobo men’s soccer coach Jeremy Fishbein is getting family time while coaching the Lady Bulldogs. His daughter is on the team. Fishbein spent more than two decades coaching a very successful men’s soccer program at New Mexico before it fell victim to budget cuts.

Lobo women’s soccer senior goalie Emily Johnson is the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week. Johnson helped the Lobos score a 1-nil victory over nationally-ranked Texas Tech.

“That’s the best I’ve ever seen her play,” said Lobos Head Coach Heather Dyche. “It’s not just that. It was her leadership. It was her distribution. I mean, you could hear her the whole time. There’s fireworks going off. The whole thing was like, ‘What’s happening right now?'”

Joe Franklin and his UNM women’s cross country team has the number two spot in the USTFCCCA NCAA Women’s Cross Country Coaches’ Poll. Colorado is number one. Washington is third followed by Michigan and Stanford to round out the top five.