Sports Desk: Lobo football prepares for Air Force triple option in a short week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales calls it his worst week. He has to get his Lobos ready for the triple-option attack of Air Force in a short week. The Lobos are playing on a rare Friday. “The majority of our guys didn’t play against them last year,” said Gonzales. “We got four or five that actually had reps in the game last year which wasn’t very close. They have no idea how fast this stuff is and you can’t get a good look from the scout team. It’s not their fault. I mean it’s a completely different style of offense, a completely different mentality.” The Lobos at 0-3 faces a 1-2 Falcons team.

Lobos safety Jerrick Reed II will go into the game as one of the leaders in all of NCAA football when it comes to interceptions. Reed II is tied on top of the NCAA stats for interceptions per game. He is averaging one pick per game after playing three. Reed II has a total of three interceptions. “It’s a great accomplishment, a great goal, but as a team, we are not winning,” said Reed II. “I’m just trying to figure out a way to transition that success to, like the team, winning games. So, that’s my biggest goal now. Since I got that accolade I’m trying to get wins for my team.”

In other sports news, New Mexico United announced that MVP defender Kalen Ryden is coming back. Ryden said he planned to come back the entire time because he signed a multi-year contract with the club but was not made public.

The UNM Anderson School of Management is establishing a memorial scholarship to honor the late J.B. White. White was a star basketball player who committed to New Mexico and planned to major in business at the Anderson School. Gun violence took White’s life back in August. Lobos head basketball coach Paul Weir donated his fall teaching salary to the scholarship to get it off to a good start. The scholarship will specifically be awarded to a future undergraduate student who is attending UNM and studying business. Preference will be given to students who graduated from Santa Fe High School or another high school in northern New Mexico if no Santa Fe High School students meet the guidelines.

The NCAA announced that it is relocating the preliminary NCAA tournament sites to one location and that NCAA staff is in talks with the state of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis. Indianapolis was previously scheduled to host the Final Four.

Meanwhile, Eastern New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball will not play this season and prepare for next. The school said it cannot comply with the “COVID-Safe Practices for Intercollegiate Sports” document that outlines the requirements and expectations set forth by the state.

Lastly, it’s fight week for New Mexico MMA fighter Tim Means. Means has a welterweight date against Mike Perry at UFC 255 in Las Vegas Saturday.

Local Sports News