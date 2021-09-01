Sports Desk: Lobo football plays for first time since 2019 in front of home crowd

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – COVID-19 restrictions in the state of New Mexico forced the University of New Mexico Lobos football team to play all of their games on the road in 2020. Second-year head coach Danny Gonzales will lead his team in Albuquerque in front of the home crowd Thursday when the Lobos host Houston Baptist in the season opener.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Lobos finished their COVID shortened season in 2020 with a two-game win streak. Houston Baptist went 1-3 last season. The Huskies even played the Texas Tech Raiders to a single-digit loss. “They do great things on offense,” said Gonzales. “They average over 500 yards per game on offense and then defensively they play really hard. I mean they’re a good football team. I hope nobody here in Albuquerque is just assuming that this is going to be a cakewalk.”

Lobos quarterback Terry Wilson will be making his debut in cherry and silver. The University of Kentucky transfer had success with the Wildcats. “I spent a lot of preparation going into this game,” said Wilson. “So, I just been diving into my game plan and my notes, that I took for the past two weeks. So, just really getting confident in that and I feel pretty good. So, it’s time to get out there and let it rip.”

In other sports news, New Mexico United has signed UNM soccer coach Heather Dyche as a technical staff special advisor. In her role, Dyche will be able to help local players find a pathway to continue to play the sport. She said the extra work will not interfere with her job as Lobo women’s soccer coach.

Major League Baseball roster expansion means a call-up for three Albuquerque Isotopes pitchers, all right-handed. Julian Fernandez, Justin Lawrence and Antonio Santos. It will be the first stint with the Colorado Rockies for Fernandez. Lawrence has gone up with the big club 5 times this season. The number is 4 for Santos.

The Rockies spent the day on the road in Texas where they beat the Rangers 9-5. Former Isotopes player Brendan Rogers had a two-run double in the game.

Former NMSU standout Nick Gonzales, playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates high A organization in Greensboro hit a walk-off grand slam Tuesday night to lead his team to a 9-7 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades.

Lastly, Teresa Tapia’s next boxing promotion at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero will feature former Mexican champions Marco Antonio Barrera and Daniel Ponce De Leon. The card is scheduled for Nov. 20 with a formal announcement about the fight in Mescalero on September 13.



