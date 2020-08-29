Sports Desk: Lobo football players address Urlacher controversy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico football players released a statement Friday to address a controversial social media post made by one of their own, Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher. The former Chicago Bear and Lobo star criticized NBA players for postponing playoff games to make a statement about social injustice in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week.

Part of the Lobos team statement read: “We, the players, of The University of New Mexico football team vehemently condemn the words of one of our most renowned and respected alumni, Brian Urlacher. As players and representatives of The University of New Mexico, we are asked to behave in a manner that is not detrimental to the reputation of our esteemed university; the moment we committed to this school, we understood the weight and the spotlight that would follow us throughout the rest of our lives. When you have a platform, you also have the responsibility and an obligation to use it wisely and respectfully; especially when you are the face of multiple sports organizations. As one of our own, we look forward to the opportunity to sit down and discuss the comment Brian posted and why it was hurtful to us.”

If it was a regular year without a coronavirus pandemic, the Lobos would start the season Saturday hosting Idaho State. The Lobos are hoping to play in the spring.

Brian Mendoza is back in the ring Saturday, trying to rebound from the only blemish on his 18-1 record. Mendoza is making his Premier Boxing Championship debut on FS1. He is fighting Thomas Lamanna in a 154-pound fight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Mendoza said he has cleaned up a lot of his fight game since his last time out. “I think my ring IQ has gotten better,” said Mendoza.” The fight card has a 6 p.m. start time.

NBA playoff games were postponed again on Friday as players take a stand against social injustice. Play will resume Saturday.

Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy share the lead at 1 under par after two rounds at the BMW Championship.