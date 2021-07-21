Sports Desk: Lobo football picked at MW Media Summit to finish last in Mountain division

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football coach Danny Gonzales doesn’t put a lot of stock in pre-season polls. If he did, he would not like the preseason predicted order of finish coming out of the first day of the Mountain West Media Summit in Las Vegas.

The Lobos are picked to finish at the bottom of the Mountain Division. Boise State is the preseason favorite. In the West division, Nevada got the nod for the number one spot while UNLV was picked at the bottom.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points

1. Boise State (23) 148

2. Wyoming (2) 115

3. Air Force 104

4. Colorado State 72

5. Utah State 47

6. New Mexico 39

WEST DIVISION

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points

1. Nevada (19) 141

2. San José State (5) 121

3. San Diego State 96

4. Fresno State (1) 85

5. Hawai‘i 56

6. UNLV 26

In other sports news, Jared Chester is attending the Mountain West Media Summit and found out a few things. As far as the Lobos finishing last, coaches in the league are not so sure about that. Chester also found out how valuable the transfer portal has been to the league. High-profile players have chosen the Mountain West as a destination to transfer early or finish up a final year of eligibility.

Lobos outfielder, Kyler Castillo has been signed by the Miami Marlins organization. The Mountain West batting champion was most recently with the Missoula PaddleHeads, who reached an agreement with the Marlins to purchase the contract of Castillo.

The Texas Premier baseball tournament has landed at the Albuquerque Regional Baseball Complex. The tournament is a prestigious one that gives athletes a chance to compete in front of college coaches. Players ages 17 and 18, from multiple states, are playing through Sunday. The second week of the tournament will start next Wednesday with players ages 14 to 16.

New Mexico United has a date on the pitch with San Antonio FC Wednesday night. New Mexico won the last meeting, but head coach Troy Lesesne expects to see a different look this time around. “I think they’ve changed a little bit of the way they set up,” said Lesesne. “So, it’s going to be a tough match. There’s no doubt about it. They have a lot of talent, but hopefully, we can continue to build on the two wins that we put together back to back.” The game has a 7:30 pm start time on ESPN 2.