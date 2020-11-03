Sports Desk: Lobo football not saying how long they’ll be on the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week the game and practice are on the road for the University of New Mexico football team. The Lobos are playing in Hawaii Saturday but practicing in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. Because of COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico, the Lobos chose to stay on the road after a game in San Jose last weekend, to guarantee they can play their second game.

“We will let Sam Boyd Stadium be University Stadium West,” said UNM first-year coach Danny Gonzales. “We are going to make that whatever it is for as long as we have to and when it’s safe for whatever, to come back home, then we will.” After Hawaii, the Lobos’s next game is at Nevada. KRQE Sports asked UNM sports information director Frank Mercogliano Monday morning if he knew when the Lobos would return to Albuquerque; He said it was week to week.

Lobos punter Tyson Dyer is on Ray Guy’s Ray’s 4 list, which honors the National Punter of the Week. Lobo fans can vote for Dyer by going to golobos.com.

Brandon Furbee was once a lineman, but now as a quarterback is considered one of the best in high school in New Mexico. The Grants high junior passed for over 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns while leading his team to a 10-2 record. The six-foot-four 220 pounds Furbee is just getting started.

Former Lobo basketball star center Alex Kirk is giving back. Kirk has made a contribution to the UNM Men’s Basketball Endowment. The amount of the donation was not disclosed. Kirk says making a donation allows him to be a lifetime supporter and partner of the program.

Tim Means is filling is headed back to the octagon, filling in for the injured Robbie Lawler at UFC 255. Means will fight Mike Perry in a welterweight match up. It will be the third fight for Means in 2020.

