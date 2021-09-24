Sports Desk: Lobo football looking to bounce back at UTEP

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When they meet on the football field on Saturday, it will be for the first time in seven years. Rivals New Mexico Lobos and the UTEP Miners are both coming off of their first loss of the season. Both teams have a 2-1 record. UTEP suffered defeat two weeks ago at Boise State while the Lobos were shut out last week at nationally-ranked Texas A&M.

Lobos Head Coach Danny Gonzales is expecting a challenge in El Paso. “On offense, they are going to try to pound us into submission,” said Gonzales. “They’re going to try and run the ball. They’re good at it. They’re going to be a tough football team. They play football the right way. On defense, they’re very similar, maybe not talent-wise to A&M, but structure-wise and physical size. I mean the two inside guys are both 315-pound guys.”

The Lobo offense could only produce a season-low 122 yards against Texas A&M. Lobos quarterback Terry Wilson said his team will be fine, doing what they do best. You know, nothing is really going to change,” said Wilson. “We are still going to be able to get the ball down the field, be able to run the ball, be explosive. So, you know, that’s the thing that we just take pride in our offense, look forward to doing.”

Saturday’s game in El Paso starts at 7 p.m.

In other sports news, the New Mexico State Aggies will try to string together a pair of victories after getting their first win of the season last week. The Aggies are hosting Hawaii Saturday at 6 p.m. for homecoming.

Meanwhile, New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday. New Mexico is currently sixth in the Western Conference Mountain Division and still chasing the fourth and final playoff spot in their division. They are five points out and will play at San Antonio FC. “I think that they fine-tune what they continue to be good at over the last month and a half, two months,” said NM United head coach Troy Lesesne. “Their front three is really dangerous and I think they have a very complete team. When you play a team like that, away from home especially, we have to be really focused and I know the group is ready to go do that.”

Albuquerque Isotopes slugger Joshua Fuentes hit for the cycle Thursday night, helping the Isotopes defeat Reno 13-5. It was only the ninth cycle in Isotopes franchise history.

New Mexico State freshman golfer Aidan Thomas opened up play at the Lobos’ William H. Tucker Intercollegiate on fire. Thomas was on top of the individual leaderboard at 11 under after just completing his sixteenth as of this writing. For the Lobos Sam Choi has the lowest two rounds and sits at six under par after completing the fifteenth hole of his second round. As a team, the Lobos are in second place while the Aggies are in third. BYU has the lead at 17 under par, 10 strokes ahead of the second-place Lobos.