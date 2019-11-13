Sports Desk: Lobo football is ready to play again; United’s Moar makes all-league team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football coach Bob Davie said postponing last week’s game after the death of defensive lineman Nahje Flowers helped his team bounce back. The Lobos return to competition on the road at nationally-ranked Boise State on Saturday.

“Guys love of football, resiliency, I think all those things will, on their own, just get us back to a point where we’re ready to go play this football game,” said Davie. “You know, there’s no exact formula. There’s no clever thing anybody is going to say. You know, you’re dealing with so many people with so many different emotions.”

Lobo basketball will host its first game of the Legends Classic Wednesday when the Green Bay Phoenix comes to Dreamstyle Arena. The Lobos head into the game with a 2-0 record, the Phoenix is 1-1.

“Won over 20 games last year, very athletic,” said UNM head coach Paul Weir. “Top ten in tempo last year, so they will push the basketball. By far the best opponent we played so far. We have to respect them, respect what they’re very good at and have a very good effort in order to come out with a victory.”

The game has a 7 p.m. start on Wednesday.

A fast start is what the Lobo women’s basketball is searching for as they host Houston on Tuesday night. The Lobos, who have scored 80 or more points in each of their two victories, have started games on a sluggish pace.

“I think it’s been more of a mental thing than a physical thing, and we got to get over that hurdle so we can, you know, not get down 15 or 20 early,” said Lobo head coach Mike Bradbury.

The game has a 7 p.m. start time.

New Mexico State and rival UTEP are playing in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday. The Aggies have won nine straight games against the Miners.

Toronto Raptors forward and former NMSU star Pascal Siakam is the NBA Player of the Week for November 4-10.

New Mexico United midfielder Santi Moar has been selected to the USL Championship All-League second team. Moar scored 11 goals with five assists for United’s first season.