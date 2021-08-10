Sports Desk: Lobo football holds first practice with full pads

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico football held their first practice with full pads on Tuesday. After five days of fall camp, Head Coach Danny Gonzales recognized some positives, but also some negatives. “It was a little bit softer than we would like, which is a bad thing but it’s never as good as you think, it’s never as bad as you think until you watch it on tape, but I think we have a long way to go. I thought the energy was fine, but we got to get a lot better between now and September 2, and the positive is we still have three weeks,” said Gonzales.

In the scrimmage periods, the defense would look stronger early, but the offense would finish in stride. Kentucky transfer quarterback, Terry Wilson ran the ones on Tuesday and is starting to look more comfortable in an offense that is showing some progress. “I mean, yeah it’s pretty early still, but I think we are picking up on the installs we are learning a lot of information, but as a whole, I feel like we are making plays and we are making big strides each practice. We are getting used to it with the pads on and moving the ball and just being relaxed and playing football,” said Wilson.

Sticking with football, former Lobo and Valley High School graduate, Teton Saltes has been waived by the New Jets on Tuesday, per multiple reports. Saltes was waived on injury designation and the Jets claimed guard David Moore off waivers from the Panthers. Teton suffered a knee injury during the Green and White scrimmage.

Now to combat sports, Moriarty native and FIT NHB trained, Brenda Gonzales-Means will finally be back in action on Saturday in Iowa in a main event boxing match. Means has not been in a professional fight in three years, so she’s excited to let her hands go. “You know, I have been getting the itch for a while, but I had started working at the school and coaching. I was coaching basketball, and then softball, and then I got hired as the girl’s head coach for wrestling. So, just life happened and time got away, but I started training after wrestling season was over and I felt like I still had some fire in me,” said Gonzales-Means.

Brenda holds a four and two professional boxing record and her last MMA fight was a victory, but Brenda does have her hands full with a young up-and-coming Summer Lynn, who is 5-0 as a pro. “My opponent is, I think 20 or 21 years old, so she is an up and comer. I know she is going to bring the pressure. I feel my camp has been going good, you know I have had a lot of my teammates, I had Sharahya Moreu come in and spar with me. Hopefully, my experience will kick in and I can catch her with a good one,” said Brenda.

Brenda has had some highs in her fight camp, but definitely some lows. “My friend Mona, she kind of died unexpectedly. So, you know that hit me pretty good, but it’s more fire for me to get in there and fight for her memory, and fight for my friends and family who are going through some hard times right now,” said Gonzales-Means.

Brenda is ready to use this frustration and excitement to her advantage though on Saturday. “You know, I could have given up and just said like I can’t do this right now, but I look forward to just leaving it out in the ring and hopefully walking out with my hand raised,” Gonzales-Means said.