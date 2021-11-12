Sports Desk: Lobo football heads to Fresno with the hopes of picking up a win

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Danny Gonzales and his Lobo football team could use a win. The 3-6 Lobos took the momentum of a victory and open week and squandered it in an upset loss to then winless UNLV last week. The Lobos are at Fresno State on Saturday, facing a Bulldogs team that was good enough to spend a week ranked in the College Football Playoff.

“I mean you go to a Rose Bowl and beat a very good UCLA team, you beat a real good San Diego State team. That’s San Diego State’s only loss,” said Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales. “You take Oregon, whose in the top four in the CFP, all the way to wire you have talent and ability.”

The Lobos defeated Fresno State during last year’s shortened season and still believe they can have success this season if they are in the right frame of mind. “Just another opportunity we get to play on a Saturday night and just put ourselves out there, represent the name on your back,” said UNM senior safety Jerrick Reed II. “I just feel like you got to stay motivated. You can’t let what happened last week or two weeks ago hold you down from what’s in front of you. I feel like that’s the way you got to look at life and look at this game.”

Saturday’s game starts at 5 p.m. on Stadium.

In other sports news, high school football playoffs resume with the top seed in Class 2A playing for a spot in the state championship game. The Jal Panthers are hosting the four-seed, Texico, on Friday night. Jal defeated Texico 63-56 in the first week of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Richard Pitino will coach his first road game for the UNM Lobos on Saturday. The Lobos are at Colorado hoping to improve to 2-0. The game starts at 4:30 p.m. on the PAC 12 Network.

The Lobo women’s basketball team is also chasing 2-0, as they host Northern New Mexico College on Friday night. The Eagles are coached by former Lobo men’s basketball standout and NBA veteran J.R. Giddens. The game starts at 7 p.m.

The Lobo women’s Cross Country team has won the NCAA Regional in Provo, Utah. The Lobo women now advance as a team to the NCAA Championships for the 14th time in a row and 17th in program history. The NCAA Championships is in Tallahassee, Florida on Nov. 20.

Lastly, state volleyball has started with the top seed in Class 4A advancing to the quarterfinals. Hope Christian outlasted Portales three games to none.