Sports Desk: Lobo football has depth at running back; numbers up at Albuquerque High

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday on the Sports Desk, Lobo camp goes full pads. Bob Davie and coaching staff got a chance to evaluate players taking full contact. One position that takes a lot of it is running back. The Lobos are stacked at the position.

“You know, Ahmari Davis would be the guy right now who would probably be the most experienced, again, that’s not going to change,” said Davie. “He’s getting into shape. You know he’s a little bit heavy right now. Then we got that cast of characters, the group. I mean that in a positive way.”

CBS Sports’ 130-team ranking has the Lobos checking in at 127, followed by the New Mexico State Aggies at 128. The UTEP Miners are dead last at 130.

What’s more, Lobo football needs a new director of football operations. Brian DeSpain, who is Coach Davie’s son-in-law, has taken a job with the University of Arizona.

Switching gears, for the first time since 2015, the Albuquerque High Bulldogs have enough numbers in its football program to field a JV team. With 68 players in camp, that’s good news for varsity players who need a break during games.

“It makes a big difference when you get into those third and fourth quarters, and you’re only suiting out 25 to 30 guys, and you’re getting fresh legs put on you every third to fourth play,” said Bulldogs Head Coach Tim Johnson. “It definitely will help the football team tremendously to have that depth.”

The Bulldogs start the season August 22 against rival Valley High School.

Last but not least, New Mexico MMA fighter Harvey Park is hoping to fight his way into a UFC contract. Park is the main event on Dana White’s Contender series Tuesday night. The LFA lightweight champion and Curry County deputy will face the undefeated Omar Morales.