Sports Desk: Lobo football has ‘Big Ben’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ben Davis spent most of his collegiate career playing in a power five conference. As a graduate transfer, Davis will be a University of New Mexico Lobo in 2020.

“He’s a one for one from Minnesota,” said Lobos offensive line coach Jason Lenzmeier. “He’s played at a high level and you know coming in here we are going to need to use him. He’s been playing a lot for us so far. He’s been playing at left tackle and we’ve had a couple of people moving around. He’s done a pretty good job so far.”

Davis has his reasons for picking New Mexico. “Coming from Minnesota, you know, there’s a big culture program and you know coach Gonzales coming in here, wanting to get something special started with involving the community, that’s something that I valued and I really saw it here. So, seeing that was probably the tipping point of why I came here, also coach Lenzmeier, awesome coach, knows what he is doing.”

The Lobos will be counting on the six-foot-three 317 pound Davis to provide some experience upfront. “Coach Gonzales and coach Lenzmeier straight up said to me, you know, you got to come in here and work hard and we are not going to give you any freebies. You got to come in here and you know kind of be a leader, whether that’s by example or vocal leader.”

Meanwhile, the National Federation of State High School Associations has selected La Cueva athletes Tyler Jenson and Max McGaha as Spirit of Sport Award winners for section six.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was given an exclusive franchise tag by the organization Monday. That means other teams are not permitted to talk to him.

The Cowboys are still working on a long term deal for Prescott. If the deal is not done by July 15 Prescott will have to play the 2020 season under the franchise tag.

The New Mexico Ice Wolves’ inaugural season is a wrap. The North American Hockey League announced that it was canceling the season Monday due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Lastly, the National Coach of the Year comes from the Mountain West. USA Today named San Diego State Aztecs head basketball coach Brian Dutcher it’s National Coach of the Year Monday.

Aztecs guard Malachi Fylnn was named to the USA Today All American second team.