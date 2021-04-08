Sports Desk: Lobo football gets Missouri transfer lineman Jack Buford

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales said he wanted to add depth to his offensive line. He has done so by getting a commitment from the University of Missouri transfer Jack Buford. The six-foot-five, 295-pound Buford was listed as a four-star recruit by ESPN coming out of Lutheran North high school in St. Louis.

Buford is a redshirt freshman who played in two games at Missouri in 2020. Because of the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA due to COVID-19, Buford will be a redshirt freshman when he begins at UNM. Buford announced that he had committed to New Mexico on his Twitter page Thursday, saying he was doing what was best for him and his family.

In other sports news, Lobos basketball recruit Nestor Dyachok opened his recruitment back up Thursday. The six-foot-eight guard and forward signed with the Lobos back in December, but that was under former head coach Paul Weir. Richard Pitino was hired to replace Weir at the end of the season.

Eldorado High School athlete Laurynn Sisneros is the Gatorade New Mexico Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. Sisneros won the Class 5A girls title in cross country this season, helping Eldorado finish second overall as a team at the state competition.

High school state championship soccer resumed with semifinal action and a pair of championship games. Sandia Prep outlasted the Bosque Bobcats 2-0 to win the boy’s A-3A championship. St. Michael’s defeated Socorro to win the girl’s A-3A championship.