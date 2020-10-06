Sports Desk: Lobo football gets green light for full practice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Small group workouts are now a wrap for Lobo football. The team got a chance to hold a full practice Monday morning after the Governor’s Office and state health officials gave the Lobos the green light for full participation. Prior to Monday, the Lobos had been working in small groups due to state health guidelines to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. The Lobos will start the season at Colorado State on October 24. It will be the first of an eight-game Mountain West Conference only schedule.

In other sports, Monday was supposed to be the first day of full practice for high school volleyball, cross country, and golf; Those sports are still operating with small group workouts. The New Mexico Activities Association has not given high schools the go-ahead to have a full practice yet. The NMAA said Monday that current state health guidelines still did not allow full practice for high school student-athletes.

Former Albuquerque High and Lobo basketball star guard Greg Brown led the Bulldogs in small group workouts Monday. It was Brown’s first experience with the AHS boys basketball team since being named head coach. Brown is excited about returning to his old stomping grounds. Safety was at the top of Brown’s mind in the first workout as players practiced social distancing while working on ball handling and shooting. “I think we’re just excited to learn about basketball, to get the fundamentals down, and to get our skill development down,” said Brown. “Hopefully, in January we can come together as a team.”

The Houston Astros started American League Division Series play against the Oakland A’s with a 10-5 victory. Albuquerque Academy grad Alex Bregman hit a home run and scored twice while going 2 for 4 at the plate. Carlos Correa had a two-run home run and drove in a total of four runs.

New Mexico United is playing a very good San Antonio FC team in round one of the USL Championship playoffs. San Antonio won Group D this season. Going up against a strong opponent in the first playoff game reminds New Mexico Head Coach Troy Lesesne of a particular stretch of the season last year.

“I kind of liken it to our Open Cup run last year in some ways,” said Lesesne. “I think the guys really got a boost playing a team like Phoenix, getting a result against Phoenix and getting momentum going in the competition. I mean it’s similar in that regard and now it’s a sprint.” The match is set for Saturday in San Antonio at 7 p.m.

