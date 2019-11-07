Sports Desk: Lobo football game date changed, State soccer resumes for championship week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The death of Lobo defensive lineman Nahje Flowers has led to Saturday’s game against the Air Force Academy being moved to a later date. The Mountain West announced Wednesday that the game will be played November 23 at University Stadium at noon.

Lobo offensive lineman Teton Saltes is one of nine semifinals for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is awarded to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. Finalists will be announced November 18 with a winner selected December 10.

The season starts for Lobo men’s basketball Wednesday night against Eastern New Mexico.

“I think we have enough talent,” said head coach Paul Weir. “We have enough in place defensively to be a good team, but to really make that next step and compete at a high level, we’re going to need to be really connected as a unit, and right now we are on a great path.”

The Lobos will host Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

The Lobo women’s basketball team started their season with a win Tuesday night, defeating UC Riverside 80-70. Ahlise Hurst led the Lobos in scoring with 21 points.

State soccer resumed with undefeated and Class 5A top seed Albuquerque High outlasting La Cueva 4-3. It was one of many quarterfinal matches played Wednesday.