Sports Desk: Lobo football extended stay on the road might be good economics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they can’t play a game in their home state of New Mexico at the moment. The New Mexico Lobos went on the road for their first home game, opting to play at San Jose State last week. The team stayed on the road, setting up shop in Las Vegas, Nevada as they practice for a football game at Hawaii Saturday. The extended stay will allow the Lobos to play another game on the Mountain West schedule. Conference money from television contracts might make it all worth the trouble and the cash.

“This is a cost-effective thing,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “I mean, we’re spending some money to be able to practice and to be able to participate in these games, but we’re getting our three-plus million dollars of the contract money by being able to do this so. If we have to spend a few thousand dollars to make three million, this is worth it. Had we had every game canceled, there’s a chance that we’re not getting any. I don’t blame the conference if that was the case.”

Lobos punter Tyson Dyer is the Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week. Dyer was listed as one of four players up for the honor Monday. His win was announced Tuesday. Dyer averaged nearly 45 yards per boot in a loss against San Jose State last week. He pinned the Spartans inside the 20-yard line five times and inside the 10 twice.

Nevada is the Lobos’s next opponent after Hawaii. A start time for the November 21 game at Reno was announced Tuesday. The 4:30 p.m. MT game will air on FS2.

No coach likes being on a hot seat list, but that is where UNM men’s basketball coach Paul Weir finds himself. Weir is one of ten coaches named by Stadium basketball insider Jeff Goodman. Goodman believes the only thing keeping Weir in New Mexico is the $750,000 he is owed this season. Goodman also cites a losing Mountain West Conference record along with off the court issues with players and some staff members.

Michelle Waterson could be back in the octagon on Jan. 23. ESPN is reporting that the UFC is working on a fight between Waterson and Amanda Ribas for UFC 257.

Tim Means has a date in the octagon after agreeing to fill in for the injured Robbie Lawler against Mike Perry on Nov. 21. Means said he knows what to expect.

“This is going to be a guy I don’t have to go and find, you know, where you have to do all the fancy footwork, throwing the short elbows, to get a hold of people and stuff. Not this guy,” said Means. “This guy is going to meet me in the middle, talk some trash, make fun of my ethnicity and we’re going to have to figure it out. This will be a good fight. This will be a violent fight, like the rest of them.”

Local Sports News