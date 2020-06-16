Sports Desk: Lobo football eases closer to getting back as some high school teams start phase 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some Lobo coaches are starting to return to the office. Head coach Danny Gonzales continues to look forward to the day when coaches and players are all back after COVID-19 put sports on hold. The NCAA will give a thumbs up or down on recommendations sent over from the football oversight committee Wednesday.

A favorable outcome means the Lobos will start the first part of their plan of coming back on July 6. It has been 88 days since coaches and players have been together. The coach is hoping the team didn’t lose too much when it comes to the weight room.

“Players on our team have had access to weights in their area, the majority have not. So, we won’t regain all the strength we have lost in that time,” said Gonzales. “We continue to put a plan together that we will continue to gain strength through the season If we do it right without overtaxing them.”

The Lobos will host their first game of the season August 29 and plan to open fall training camp July 31. Twenty-five days prior to that the Lobos will be allowed to have offseason workouts together as they would have in a normal year. COVID-19 continues to be a factor even as teams try to get back to normal.

“I mean we have a full, almost 70-page report on what the plan is to bring them back, how we’re going to take care of them, all those instances,” said Gonzales. “We have been super cautious in protection of our student-athletes and in the protection of the community in Albuquerque. Obviously we are bringing in a lot of students from out of state because the majority of our team is from out of state. So, making sure we do things the right way all the way around has been priority number one.”

Meanwhile, high school fall sports in some parts of the state worked out for the first time as they started phase one of coming back. The Goddard Rockets is one of the programs that started today limiting the number of players per coach and following other restrictions put into place.

“We are just limited to conditioning type drills, no contact,” said Goddard head coach Chris White. “We are just trying to be real careful and follow the rules and guidelines right now. Hopefully, in a couple of weeks, we can start throwing the ball around and running plays and doing more sports specific type drills.”

Players from the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys have tested positive for COVID-19. Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who tested positive. His agent said that Elliott is doing fine.

Lastly, Josh Apodoca won a state championship during his career as a baseball player at La Cueva high school. He thought he would get to try again for his senior year, but COVID-19 came and wiped it all away and reserved him a spot in The Lost Season.